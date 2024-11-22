Schering-Plough, Corvas Alliance

Schering-Plough and Corvas International have announced a strategic alliance to develop and commercialize oral antithrombotic drugs for the prevention and treatment of chronic cardiovascular disorders, such as deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism and unstable angina. The initial collaboration covers the development of thrombin inhibitors. In addition, S-P has acquired an option to expand the program to include Factor Xa inhibitors.
The agreement calls for S-P to make equity, license, research support and milestone payments to Corvas totalling $80 million, providing certain targets are achieved.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze