Schering-Plough: Facility In Mexico

- US firm Schering-Plough's Mexican unit has formally dedicated its newstate-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Xomchilco, Mexico, in the presence of the country's President, Ernest Zedillo. The 100,000 square-foot $50 million plant enables Schering-Plough Mexico to produce a wide range of human and animal pharmaceutical and health care products for sale in the domestic market and other Latin American countries.

Several of S-P's leading pharmaceutical products will be manufactured at the new facility, including the nonsedating antihistamine Claritin (loratadine), the anticancer agent Eulexin (flutamide), and many dermatological products. The company will also manufacture several of its leading over-the-counter products at the facility.