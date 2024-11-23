Schering-Plough Management Changes

- Executive vice president of Schering-Plough and president of Schering-Plough HealthCare, David Collins, who is also chairman of the US Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association, is to leave Schering to pursue interests in public service and consulting. S-P has also made a number of other organizational changes. Donald Conklin succeeds Mr Collins as president of the health care division, Raul Cesan has been elected as executive president of Schering-Plough and president of Schering Pharmaceuticals and Geraldine Foster has been promoted to senior vice president of investor relations and corporate communications. In addition, Richard Kinney has been appointed as staff vice president, government and community affairs.