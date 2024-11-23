Schering-Plough Management Changes

- Executive vice president of Schering-Plough and president of Schering-Plough HealthCare, David Collins, who is also chairman of the US Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association, is to leave Schering to pursue interests in public service and consulting. S-P has also made a number of other organizational changes. Donald Conklin succeeds Mr Collins as president of the health care division, Raul Cesan has been elected as executive president of Schering-Plough and president of Schering Pharmaceuticals and Geraldine Foster has been promoted to senior vice president of investor relations and corporate communications. In addition, Richard Kinney has been appointed as staff vice president, government and community affairs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze