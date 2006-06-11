Schering-Plough to implement new clinical trial standards

US pharmaceutical major Schering-Plough has announced plans to adopt a new global model for its clinical trial operations, designed to maximize its drug product portfolio through centralized global processes and functional units that are efficient, compliant and customer-focused. This model is expected to further enhance how the company plans and manages the progression of therapeutic compounds through clinical trials toward commercialization, the firm says.

"When fully implemented, the new model we are adopting is designed to result in a global, standardized approach to how we conduct clinical trials," said Brent global compliance and business practices, and project executive chairman. "This new model, which replaces a previously decentralized approach, should help ensure better planning and prioritization, greater consistency in trial execution and improved cost efficiencies," he added.

Also commenting, Fred Hassan, the company's chief executive, said: "this new global model for clinical trials is another step in our Action Agenda to transform Schering-Plough into a high-performance competitor for the long term. Globalizing these activities will further enhance the quality and consistency of our clinical trials and our capabilities to bring new treatments to physicians and patients."