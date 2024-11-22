Schering's Turnover Down But Betaseron Sales Surge

Group sales at Schering AG of Germany increased 12% in 1994 to 4.7 billion Deutschemarks ($3.3 billion). The rise was driven by the "extraordinary success" of Schering's interferon beta product Betaseron which is available in the USA, said the company.

Business in the USA was said to have been outstanding, with turnover rising 74% to 737 million marks. However, group sales fell 13% in absolute terms when the transfer of Schering's agrochemical business is considered. Sales growth was strong in foreign markets, up 15% to 5 billion marks, while sales in Germany advanced 1%.

New set budgets and fixed payments schemes for physicians, and the preference for generics as well as imports from other European countries, have resulted in considerable pressure on domestic margins, said the company. European sales were affected by cost-containment measures, advancing 2% to around 2 billion marks.