Schwarz Aims To Double Sales In Medium Term

German pharmaceutical manufacturer Schwarz Pharma, a listed company since mid-1995, is aiming to position itself in the international drug market as a specialist producer with a strong presence in particular regions.
Schwarz is active in the development and production of cardiovascular agents, gastrointestinal treatments, and in the field of urology. Company chairman, Patrick Schwarz-Schuette, says that given the continuing concentration of the global pharmaceutical industry, the firm must continue to expand both through internal growth and acquisition.
Achieving a critical level of 1% of the European and US markets is a strategic aim of the firm, together with the doubling of turnover to around 2 billion Deutschemarks ($1.3 billion) by the year 2000.
