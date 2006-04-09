Schwarz' Neupro launched in the UK

German drugmaker Schwarz Pharma's dopamine agonist Neupro (rotigotine transdermal patch), has been launched in the UK for early-stage Parkinson's disease.
According to the Monheim-headquartered pharmaceutical firm, the agent's transdermal delivery system provides consistent and continuous drug delivery over 24 hours and eliminates the peaks and troughs in drug levels associated with oral treatment that can lead to fluctuations in symptom control. It adds that its once-daily dosing is likely to be more convenient than taking tablets several times a day.
Rotigotine, which has a similar receptor-binding profile to naturally-occurring dopamine, has been evaluated in more than 1,200 patients. The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion on the agent in December 2005, and granted marketing authorization in February.
