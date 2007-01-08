Schwarz Pharma's rotigotine performs well in PD trial

German drugmaker Schwarz Pharma, which is in the process of being acquired by Belgium's UCB, says that it has seen positive results in a Phase III trial of its developmental dopamine agonist, rotigotine. Data from the study, which examined the agent as a treatment for early-stage Parkinson's disease, are published in the current on-line version of the journal Neurology.
The program was a randomized, multicenter, double-blind study that is designed to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a once-daily dose of the drug administered via a transdermal patch, in patients with early PD. Principal study author Ray Watts, director of clinical research and chairman of neurology at the University of Alabama, Birmingham, USA, concluded that the 6mg dose of the drug was effective in terms of the change in Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale. Specifically, the data showed that those treated with the product achieved a mean decrease in UPDRS score of 3.98 over the trial's 27 week duration, versus a 1.31 increase in those who received placebo.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze