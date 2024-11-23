SciClone's Zadaxin "Effective" In HCV

SciClone Pharmaceuticals reports that Zadaxin (thymosin alpha 1), when combined with alpha interferon, was more effective than alpha interferon alone in treating chronic hepatitis C.
When treated with the combination therapy, 41.9% of the 103 patients demonstrated a response, compared to 16.6% of patients treated with the monotherapy. 31% of patients with the most resistant form of the virus saw a complete response, compared to 12% of patients receiving single-agent therapy. The combination therapy also demonstrated a significantly higher efficacy in reducing histologic activity and lowering levels of HCV serum viral RNA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze