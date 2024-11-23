SciClone's Zadaxin "Effective" In HCV

SciClone Pharmaceuticals reports that Zadaxin (thymosin alpha 1), when combined with alpha interferon, was more effective than alpha interferon alone in treating chronic hepatitis C.

When treated with the combination therapy, 41.9% of the 103 patients demonstrated a response, compared to 16.6% of patients treated with the monotherapy. 31% of patients with the most resistant form of the virus saw a complete response, compared to 12% of patients receiving single-agent therapy. The combination therapy also demonstrated a significantly higher efficacy in reducing histologic activity and lowering levels of HCV serum viral RNA.