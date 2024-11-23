SciClone's Zadaxin For HIV

- SciClone's immunomodulator drug Zadaxin (thymosin alpha 1) may be of use in propping up the immune system in HIV-infected individuals, according to preliminary data from a Phase III study. 91 patients were randomized to receive either zidovudine, zidovudine plus interferon alpha or zidovudine plus Zadaxin for 12 months. Patients on Zadaxin achieved a 19% increase in CD4 counts at the end of the study, while both other groups showed declines. Similarly, only the Zadaxin group achieved a reduction in viral load from baseline. The company now plans to try adding the drug to other antiretroviral regimens. Zadaxin is already on sale for hepatitis B treatment in the Philippines.