SciClone's Zadaxin For HIV

- SciClone's immunomodulator drug Zadaxin (thymosin alpha 1) may be of use in propping up the immune system in HIV-infected individuals, according to preliminary data from a Phase III study. 91 patients were randomized to receive either zidovudine, zidovudine plus interferon alpha or zidovudine plus Zadaxin for 12 months. Patients on Zadaxin achieved a 19% increase in CD4 counts at the end of the study, while both other groups showed declines. Similarly, only the Zadaxin group achieved a reduction in viral load from baseline. The company now plans to try adding the drug to other antiretroviral regimens. Zadaxin is already on sale for hepatitis B treatment in the Philippines.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze