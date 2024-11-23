Scios Raises $3.6 Million In Stock Sale

Scios of the USA has raised $3.6 million through the sale of 200,000 shares of common stock in Guilford Pharmaceuticals to a leading Swedish health care investment fund.
Richard Casey, Scios' chairman and chief executive, said: "this sale recaptures for Scios the approximate amount of cash we invested in Guilford at the time of its founding in 1993." He explained that Scios anticipates that it may, from time to time over the next five years, sell most or all of its holdings in Guilford to fund the future growth of Scios' product development, and other operations.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze