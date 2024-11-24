SCOPE Summit 2025

Over four days of in-depth discussions and networking, SCOPE features 30 different conferences, an exhibit hall with 300+ companies, 3 plenary keynote sessions, the 9th annual Participant Engagement Awards, the 2nd annual Site Innovation Award, special cross-department panels, multiple receptions, the 4th annual Master of Clinical Research golf tournament, and a morning Fun Run.
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze