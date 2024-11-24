SCOPE Summit 2025

The 16th annual SCOPE Summit will explore clinical trials, digital health, and clinical research to help advance medical knowledge, improve patient care, and develop new treatments and therapies.

Over four days of in-depth discussions and networking, SCOPE features 30 different conferences, an exhibit hall with 300+ companies, 3 plenary keynote sessions, the 9th annual Participant Engagement Awards, the 2nd annual Site Innovation Award, special cross-department panels, multiple receptions, the 4th annual Master of Clinical Research golf tournament, and a morning Fun Run.