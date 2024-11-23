Saturday 23 November 2024

Scotia Reports Advances In Schizophrenia Therapy

4 August 1996

Scotia, the UK-based pharmaceuticals company, is to embark on a new series of Phase II trials with a number of its optimal lipid single-chemical products for schizophrenia and other psychiatric diseases. The company presented encouraging data at the Association of European Psychiatrists Conference in London on July 11.

The findings offer an explanation for the limitations of the dopamine hypothesis of schizophrenia, which states that an excess of dopamine in the brain is the cause of the disease. However, dopamine modulating drugs, while effective against positive symptoms of the disease, tend to have little or no efficacy against negative symptoms. Current therapies are accompanied with side effects, which in many cases are so unbearable that the patient ceases medication. Scotia, on the other hand, believes that the etiology of schizophrenia is based in the lipid membrane of the nerve terminals.

Phospholipids are vital constructs of neuronal membranes, and are essential for normal development and nervous system functioning. Evidence is accumulating that the essential fatty acids arachidonic acid and docosahexaenoic, and their metabolites - which in normal circumstances would modulate neurotransmitter receptors and second-messenger systems - are severely disrupted in the red blood cell membranes of schizophrenics.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze