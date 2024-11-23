Scotia Responds To Fraud Allegation

A recent article in a UK newspaper, The Telegraph, said UK companyScotia, along with Murdock Healthcare in the USA, had been sent a "pre-penalty notice" by customs officials in St Louis, Missouri.
The article said that the authorities are contemplating assessing a penalty against the companies - jointly and severally - in an amount of just over $18 million, the maximum penalty for "fraud for violation of Title 19 of the US Code, Section 1592."
Commenting on the situation, Scotia said it had received this notification, which refers to alleged mislabeling of some of Scotia's imports into the USA during the period of 1982 to 1992, adding that it has been given the opportunity to demonstrate that the allegations are invalid.
