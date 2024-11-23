Scotia Sells Rights To Foscan For $54m

Scotia Pharmaceuticals has sold the worldwide rights to Foscan(temoporfin), its photosensitizing drug for the treatment of cancer. The two licensing agreements involved are worth an aggregate $104 million to the company.
The agreements, which are with Boehringer Ingelheim for Europe and North and South America, and with Kyowa Hakko for Japan, will bring Scotia $54 million in upfront and milestone payments, with a further $50 million expected to be invested by the licensees for the completion of Foscan's development, as well as its commercialization costs. Scotia will also receive royalties of 22%-25% on sales from the two companies on sales of the product.
Foscan is currently in Phase III trials in head and neck and laryngeal cancer, and is expected to be first marketed for these indications in 1999 (Marketletter April 7). The partners will be developing the product for esophageal, prostate and lung cancers, as well as for mesothelioma and Barrett's esophagus, a pre-malignant condition.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze