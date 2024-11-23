Scotia Widens Epogam Markets

Scotia has expanded its European market access with the signing of an exclusive marketing deal with Laboratorios Leti covering sales of Epogam (gamma linolenic acid) in Spain, and the launch of Epogam Pediatric in Germany by Scotia's German licensee Beiersdorf.

The launch in Germany is for a new snip-off capsule containing 80mg of the drug, which is intended to supplement the existing 40mg dose which has been marketed since 1990 by Beiersdorf.

The firm says that research has suggested that levels of linolenic acid metabolites in the tissues of atopic eczema sufferers were consistently low. This indicates the possibility of an abnormality in the way in which people with atopic eczema convert linoleic acid to GLA, it adds.