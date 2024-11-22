SCOTISH BIOTECH COS IN US MERGERS

Two of Scotland's biotechnology companies, Scotgen Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaceutical Proteins Holding, are securing footholds in the USA through mergers with US biotechnology companies.
Scotgen has merged with Vasocor to form a new company 60%-owned by Scotgen and 40%-owned by Vasocor. The new company, California-based Scotgen Pharmaceuticals, has raised $7 million to be used to bring products into clinical trials which will take place in the USA.
Scotgen has developed 12 products using genetic engineering to convert mouse antibodies into humanized antibodies which act on cardiovascular problems.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze