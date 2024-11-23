Searle Building Plant In Russia

The US pharmaceutical company, G D Searle, which is part of theMonsanto group, has carried out the groundbreaking for a new pharmaceutical plant to be constructed in Izvarino, Russia, which will be the first pharmaceutical plant completely designed and built by an alliance between western and Russian companies.
The joint venture, Searle Pharma LLC, is the result of Searle joining forces with the All-Russian Center for Molecular Diagnostics and Therapy of RAO Biopreparat.
The 65,000 square foot pharmaceuticals plant will be used to manufacture a range of gastrointestinal, cardiovascular and anti-infective products, and should be operational in 1999.
