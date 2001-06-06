Seattle Genetics/Eos team up for new antibody-drug conjugates

Seattle Genetics and Eos Biotechnology have forged a research allianceaimed at combining Seattle's cytotoxic drugs and linkage technology to proprietary monoclonal antibodies developed by Eos to bind to novel cancer-associated targets. Use of the "toxic payload" technology, which includes a range of synthetic, novel cell-killing drugs, will lead to the development of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates in cancer therapy, according to the firms.
Eos will be reponsible for product development, manufacturing and marketing under the terms of a royalty-bearing license which will include an initial fee and milestone payments to Seattle.
