Seattle Genetics in production deal with Laureate

Seattle Genetics and fellow USA-based Laureate Pharma have entered into an agreement for manufacturing of the former's SGN-33 and SGN-70 humanized monoclonal antibody product candidates. Under the terms of the deal, Laureate will perform scale-up and current Good Manufacturing Practice-standard production of clinical trial materials for both programs.
"These manufacturing campaigns are an important part of our 2006 development activities and will provide clinical-grade drug product to support both our rapid advancement of SGN-33 in ongoing clinical trials and our planned initiation of SGN-70 clinical trials in 2007," said Morris Rosenberg, senior vice president, development, at Seattle Genetics.
