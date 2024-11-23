Second Heart Failure Launch For Carvedilol

SmithKline Beecham and Boehringer Mannheim have been granted the second marketing approval for carvedilol as a therapy for congestive heart failure. The drug was launched under the trade name Kredex by both firms as soon as approval was granted.

Carvedilol, which is described as a multiple-action neurohormonal antagonist with non-selective beta-blocking, vasodilating and antioxidant properties, was first launched for CHF in Denmark a few weeks ago by licensee Ercopharm SA (Marketletter September 2).