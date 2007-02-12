Friday 22 November 2024

Second indication for Plethora's IC drug PSD597

12 February 2007

The UK's Plethora Solutions is to investigate its drug candidate PSD597 in an additional indication. The agent is already in development for the treatment of interstitial cystitis and painful bladder syndrome but, following positive feedback from IC patients involved in the existing study, the firm has initiated a second study to test the efficacy of the product as an analgesic in urogynecological procedures such as cystoscopy and bladder biopsy. These procedures are currently often performed in the absence of any analgesic. As a result of its fast onset of action, PSD597 may bring immediate pain relief to these patients during this short procedure, Plethora stated.

Recruitment is already underway in five centers in this second PSD597 study, which is scheduled to report in the first half of 2007. PSD597 is currently undergoing a Phase II clinical study in North America to demonstrate its efficacy in the treatment of interstitial cystitis, a chronic syndrome characterized by bladder pain and increased urinary frequency and urgency.

