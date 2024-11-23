Second Launch Of Jago Geomatrix System

Mundipharma GmbH of Germany has launched Cordicant-Uno, a once-daily formulation of nifedipine for hypertension and angina. This is the second launch of a product using Jago Pharma's proprietary Geomat-rix controlled-release drug delivery system. The first product to use the technol-ogy was Dilacor XR, a once-daily formulation of diltiazem marketed in the USA by Rhone-Poulenc Rorer.
Jago says that another Geomatrix-formulated drug is due for launch in Europe in the near future and is undergoing the final stages of regulatory review, but declined to identify the product. The company recently completed pilot studies in collaboration with Gensia for the development of a Geomatrix formulation of nifedipine in the USA (Marketletter July 18).
