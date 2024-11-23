Securing Growth Throughout The Industry

One half of the pharmaceutical industry could currently afford to buy the other half, according to Stewart Adkins, executive director of Lehman Bros in the UK.
He told Management Centre Europe's annual pharmaceutical industry conference in Paris last month (Marketletters passim) that the driving forces for consolidation in the industry are still in place, and that he would be "amazed" if companies did not exploit this spending power over the next five years.
The meeting discussed the future prospects for growth for pharmaceutical industry players of all sizes. Mr Adkins characterized them thus:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze