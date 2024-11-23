Securing Growth Throughout The Industry

One half of the pharmaceutical industry could currently afford to buy the other half, according to Stewart Adkins, executive director of Lehman Bros in the UK.

He told Management Centre Europe's annual pharmaceutical industry conference in Paris last month (Marketletters passim) that the driving forces for consolidation in the industry are still in place, and that he would be "amazed" if companies did not exploit this spending power over the next five years.

The meeting discussed the future prospects for growth for pharmaceutical industry players of all sizes. Mr Adkins characterized them thus: