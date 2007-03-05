Selenomax slows HIV progression boost CD4

The USA's Nutrition 21 says that daily supplementation with its high selenium yeast product, Selenomax, suppressed progression of HIV-1 and improved immune cell CD4 counts in HIV-1 seropositive men and women. The benefits were reported in a five-year, double-blind, placebo-controlled study conducted by researchers at the University of Miami and published in the January 22 issue of the American Medical Association's Archives of Internal Medicine.

According to the firm, these findings, which were seen in both people with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy, as well as those who were not, are significant because boosting the immune system's CD4 cell count and suppressing viral loads (co-measurements of HIV progression and the goals of HIV treatment), can decrease the likelihood of developing complications of HIV disease and prolong life.

