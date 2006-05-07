Selexis signs licensing deal with Diosynth

Switzerland-based biotechnology company Selexis says that it has signed a non-exclusive license agreement with Diosynth, the manufacturing arm of Dutch drugmaker Akzo Nobel, which grants the latter the use of the Selexis SURE Platform for the development of mammalian cells lines.

Under the terms of the deal, Diosynth is entitled to use the Selexis platform for the development of cell lines for use in the manufacture of recombinant protein therapeutics. The Swiss firm has agreed to upgrade the technology as new generations of its platform are released. Financial details of the accord were not made public.