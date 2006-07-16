Selexis signs SURE deal with Alpha Biologics

Privately-held Swiss biotechnology firm Selexis SA has entered a cooperative agreement with Malaysia-based contract manufacturer Alpha Biologics Sdn Bhd, to develop cell lines using the former's SURE technology platform.

Under the terms of the deal, Alpha will get access to the firm's expertise and the use of SURE which, according to Selexis, "enables fast, stable and high-yield cell lines that produce proteins and antibodies for use in biopharmaceuticals." Financial terms of the accord were not disclosed.

Igor Fisch, chief executive of the Geneva-based company, stated that SURE will "help Alpha Biologics deliver therapeutic proteins for use in preclinical, Phase I and II clinical trials to their customers significantly faster and more cost effectively," noting that "this agreement is the first step of [Selexis'] strategy to enter into the Asian market."