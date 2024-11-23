Self-Medication: Enlarging European Horizons

Self-medication is important in the framework of the European Union's recent work on industrial policy for the pharmaceutical sector, European Commissioner Martin Bangemann told delegates at the 32nd annual meeting of the European Proprietary Medicines Manufacturers' Association in Istanbul, Turkey (see also Marketletter June 10).

The Commissioner especially mentioned the European Parliament's call for transparent procedures to define the method by which prescription medicines can be transferred to non-prescription status, as well as the Council of Ministers' statement that it would be appropriate to tighten the EU's common classification system laid down in Directive 92/26/EEC.

EU member states have formally implemented this Directive, Dr Bangemann noted, but they have not altered their actual existing habits and, as a result, there has been little change in the legal status of the medicines available.