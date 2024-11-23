Saturday 23 November 2024

Self-Medication In Europe: A Common Position

17 March 1997

European Employment and Social Affairs Commissioner Padraig Flynn andUrsula Schleicher, vice president of the European Parliament, have welcomed the common position on self-medication in Europe drawn up by five medical and industry organizations (see page 25) and have urged that it now be made available to patients.

They were speaking at a joint symposium held in Brussels (Marketletter March 10) by the signatories, the Standing Committee of Medical Doctors in Europe (CP), the European Union of General Practitioners (UEMO), the European Union of Medical Specialists (UEMS), the Pharmaceutical Group of the European Union (PGEU) and the European Proprietary Medicines Manufacturers Association (AESGP).

Christina Funnell, chief executive of the UK Association for Quality in Health Care, noted the need to follow the example of the business community and focus on the needs of the customer. Patient involvement and commitment is necessary, she said; "the patient is not a clinicallly interesting presentation sitting in a bed, who comes into hospital, has things done to it, and then walks out well." Yet this is the model of the patient on which most of the culture and practice of our health services have been built, she said.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze