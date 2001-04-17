Semorex' "super" molecularly- imprinted polymers

Israeli biotechnology company Semorex has unveiled a new class of"super" molecularly-imprinted polymers, which it says work at lower concentrations than their natural counterparts, with the potential for greater stability, lower costs and customized manufacture.
"Super" MIPs' superior affinity and synthetic origins will allow the development of "smart drugs," improved diagnostic and research tools that can be programmed to selectively bind to target molecules, proteins and other substances, says the firm. Their enhanced binding abilities can be extended to other compounds, it adds.
