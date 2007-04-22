Sen Clinton "harms" case for generic biotech drugs

Lobbyists in favor of generic versions of biotechnology drugs have bizarrely claimed that the support of a Democratic Senator Hillary Clinton (New York) is driving potential Republican supporters into opposition. The result is that legislation to authorize an approval procedure for copycat biotechnology products could fail to pass the 60 votes required to avoid a filibuster in the US Senate.

The claims come in the congressional political newspaper, Roll Call, which described the advocacy by the leading contender to be the next Democratic party candidate for President as a "convenient excuse of 'we don't want to see her get promoted as taking on this big national health care issue'."

Debra Barrett, a representative for Israel-based generic giant Teva Pharmaceutical, said in response that Sen Clinton's "advocacy and the attention she draws to this issue are a huge plus to moving this forward."