Saturday 23 November 2024

Senate Vote On FDA Reform/PDUFA

16 September 1997

Early last week the Senate voted in in favor of a cloture a second timeon the Food and Drug Administration Modernization/Prescription Drug User Fee bill. A spokesman for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America spokesman told the Marketletter that he saw a good possibility of a final vote by the end of the week, largely because Senator Kennedy has been mollifed and now seems willing to proceed.

There were some hard-nosed negotiations; Sen Kennedy got a lot of what he wanted and some honorable compromises were made. The FDA and the patients' groups are on the edge of their seats, the spokesman said, and reported a conversation with someone at the FDA who indicated that the agency should have already sent out about 200 warning notices to employees, as required by law. The FDA is holding off in the hope that PDUFA will be reauthorized, he said, and this urgency is rubbing off on other people; the cornerstone of the bill is renewing PDUFA.

The PhRMA sees no major warning signals from the House version, which was due to be marked up in subcommittee last Wednesday. This is basically a sound bill, said the spokesman; the Democrats are not "screaming," and if Commerce Committee staff member Kay Holcombe says she can live with it, then she is also speaking for John Dingell and Henry Waxman.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze