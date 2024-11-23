Senators Introduce MCO Bill

- Two Republican Senators have introduced a bill allowing managed careprogram enrollees to choose their own doctors, and removing limits on doctors discussing all treatment options with them.

Plans would be liable for wrongful death or personal injuries, allowing patients covered by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act to sue for malpractice; ERISA exempts many large company-sponsored plans from state insurance laws and regulations. The bill would also require plans to publish and give each patient a list of what they cover, company costs and profits, and details of spending on marketing and other non-health costs. Patients would not need prior approval before going to an emergency room.

The introduction of the bill calling for the new consumer protections on managed care plans is seen as making it more likely that Congress will take action on this issue during the current session.