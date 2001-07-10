Senators plan to back US state Rx discounts

Senators from the US states of Maine and Vermont plan to offerlegislation which would provide US states with the authority to offer the same prescription drug rebates as provided under Medicaid.

The Department of Health and Human Services does not have the authority to approve programs such as the Vermont Pharmacy Discount Program or the Healthy Maine Prescriptions program, a US Court of Appeals ruled last month (Marketletter June 18). The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, which launched the court challenge, said it believed such plans would put Medicaid in jeopardy.

However, Senator Olympia Snow who, with Susan Collins and James Jeffords, is developing the proposal, said "the innovative Health Maine Prescriptions program is continuing to lead the way in providing affordable prescription drugs for qualifying Maine residents," notes Reuters. The Senators plan to attach their proposal as an amendment to the Medicare prescription drug bill due before the Senate Finance Committee later this month.