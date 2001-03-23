Senetek establishes Chinese subsidiary

Senetek, the Napa, California, USA-based company that specializes indermatological therapeutics and treatments for sexual dysfunction, has established an Asian subsidiary, Senetek Asia (HK) Ltd, headquartered in China. The parent group's chief executive, Frank Massino, said that the move "reflects the growing significance of the Asian markets for Senetek's products and our international shareholder base."

Senetek's best-seller, the kinetin (N6-furfuryladenine)-based skin care products, has just been launched into 1,500 outlets in Korea by partner Cheil JeDang, and Senetek claims that kinetin reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The company's other main product is the injectable erectile dysfunction drug, Invicorp (vasoactive intestinal peptide plus phentolamine mesylate), which was upgraded last year by the US Food and Drug Administration to partial clinical hold (Marketletter July 10).