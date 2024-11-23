Senetek Files PLA For INVICORP

Senetek has filed a Product Licensing Application with the DanishMedicines Agency for INVICORP, its injectable formulation of vasoactive intestinal polypeptide, in combination with phentolamine mesylate, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe, organic-based erectile dysfunction.
The PLA incorporates Phase III data from trials involving more than 700 males, and demonstrates that INVICORP was 81% effective in treating patients with the condition. In one study of 20 males with either chronic organic or psychogenic forms of erectile dysfunction, INVICORP was found to be 80% effective, while another study found a 70% efficacy rate in treatment-resistant patients. In trials, the most common adverse event was short-term facial flushing, reports the company. INVICORP is delivered using Senetek's autoinjector, which makes the injection process "exceptionally easy and unobtrusive to perform," the firm points out.
The company filed its first PLA in April this year with the UK Medicines Control Agency, and plans for more submissions in preparation for its pan-European approval, it says.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze