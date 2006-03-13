Senior international appointments at Schering-Plough

As part of its intensified efforts to focus on Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific, US drug major Schering-Plough has announced the following appointments: Francesco Granata to group vice president, EUCAN Region I (Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the UK); Bruno Strigini to group VP, EUCAN Region II (Austria, Belgium, Greece, the Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland, as well as central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Gilles Picard to VP and general manager, Schering-Plough France; Pierre Verstraete to group VP and president, Latin America Region; and Rodney Unsworth to group VP and president for the Asia-Pacific Regions (excluding Japan, where S-P's leadership continues under Masao Torii.