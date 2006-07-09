Senior management reorganization at DOV Pharma

USA-based DOV Pharmaceuticals says that Leslie Hudson has resigned as president, chief executive and board member, and that his posts as president and board member have been taken up by current chief financial officer Barbara Duncan. Also, the firm's

chief scientific officer, Phil Skolnick, has been named executive vice president and CSO, current chairman Arnold Lippa is now executive chairman of the board. The moves are aimed at maximizing DOV's existing pipeline and to "explore and pursue" its "most attractive financing opportunities."