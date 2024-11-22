Senior Positions At Hoechst Marion Roussel

Hoechst Marion Roussel has announced senior appointments. The company's North American senior management team is made up of:

- Richard Bailey, vice president human resources and corporate relations; - Gerald Belle, president Hoechst Marion Roussel Canada; - Edward Connolly, vice president community affairs; - Larry Downey, director of business management; - Richard Frankivoc, president Rugby Laboratories;- Jerry Hedrick, vice president government affairs; - William Hoskins, vice president and general counsel; - James Mitchum, vice president finance and administration; - Francois Nader, US medical director and vice president medical affairs; - Charlie Portwood, vice president operations; - Scott Ragland, vice president information systems; - Alban Schuele, vice president and chief financial officer; - Kirk Schueler, vice president US commercial director; - David Thompson, vice president communications; and - Elaine Waller, vice president US regulatory.

In addition, John Vandewalle is named chief executive of Teva/Marion Partners, and Jerry Harney becomes president of a newly-formed division within HMR that will provide information-based products and services.