Sepracor Submits Data To FDA

Phase II results of Sepracor's R-albuterol have been presented to the US Food and Drug Administration's Nonprescription and Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee during its review of the suitability of asthma therapies for over-the-counter use. The decision of the committee was not available at the time of going to press. However, Sepracor maintains that the R-albuterol isomer is solely responsible for bronchodilation and the S-isomer is not inert as previously thought but can induce bronchial hyperreactivity.