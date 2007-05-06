Sequenom closes $20M offering

San Diego, USA-based Sequenom has closed its previously-announced sale of $20.0 million of its common stock to several new and existing unaffiliated institutional investors. Under the terms of the transaction, Sequenom sold 6,666,666 shares at $3.00 each. The aggregate net proceeds of the offering, after deducting the placement agents' fees and estimated offering expenses payable by Sequenom, are expected to be around $18.4 million.

Lehman Brothers served as lead placement agent, and Rodman & Renshaw as co-placement agent.