Sequenom closes $33M financing

San Diego, USA-based Sequenom, a developer of advanced, proprietary genetic analysis systems and methodologies that translate genomic science into superior solutions for non-invasive prenatal testing, biomedical research, molecular medicine, and agricultural applications, has announced the closing of its $33.0 million private placement financing with four institutional investors. Oppenheimer & Co was the placement agent. The investment in Sequenom included the sale and issuance of 19,999,998 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase an additional 11,999,999 shares.
"The financing provides Sequenom and its customers, collaborators, employees and shareholders with a solid foundation on which the company can grow its core business, unlock the potential of its non-invasive prenatal diagnostics technology, and provide genetic analysis solutions more broadly and on an accelerated " said Harry Stylli, chief executive. Net proceeds from this financing will be used for general working capital purposes and executing new management strategies to strengthen and expand Sequenom's core product sales and services business while pursuing new growth initiatives including opportunities in the emerging field of non-invasive prenatal diagnostics. The private placement was approved by stockholders at the company's annual meeting held on May 31, 2006.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze