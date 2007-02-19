Sequenom expands prenatal diagnostics IP

Sequenom, a USA-based provider of fine mapping genotyping, methylation and gene expression analysis, has acquired exclusive rights in territories including the USA, Europe, Australia, Canada and Japan as well as non-exclusive rights in China, to non-invasive prenatal diagnostic intellectual property from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

According to the firm, the licensed IP expands upon its pre-existing portfolio of patent rights related to non-invasive prenatal genetic analysis methods using fetal nucleic acids obtained from maternal serum or plasma, adding that the acquired rights include methods of fetal nucleic acid study using methylation marker and gene expression analysis on a maternal blood, serum, or plasma sample. As part of the deal, Sequenom has also obtained exclusive rights to a portfolio of methylation and nucleic acid markers. Financial terms were not disclosed.