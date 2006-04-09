Sequenom raises placing to $33M

San Diego, USA-based Sequenom has announced that the amount of its previously-announced private placement of common stock has been increased $3.0 million to a total of $33.0 million.
Siemens Venture Capital GmbH has agreed to join the previously-announced investors ComVest Investment Partners, Pequot Private Equity Fund IV and LB I Group (an affiliate of Lehman Brothers) in an aggregate commitment for a $33.0 million private placement of common stock and warrants.
The transaction is expected to close May 31 and net proceeds will be used for general working capital needs, say the firm.
