Sequenon makes $30M private placing

San Diego, USA-based Sequenon has announced commitments by ComVest Investment Partners II, Pequot Private Equity Fund IV and L BI Group (an affiliate of Lehman Brothers), for $30.0 million. Under the terms of the transaction, subject to shareholder approval and other closing conditions, the company will issue to the investors 54,545,454 shares of common stock as well as 32,727,272 common stock purchase warrants exercisable at $0.70 per share.
The transaction is expected to close by May 31, and the net proceeds will be used for general working capital needs.
"This financing commitment is a foundational element of our strategy and paves the way for execution of our business plan," said Harry Stylli, chief executive of Sequenon.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze