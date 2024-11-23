Sequus Files To Trial SPI-77 For Tumors

Sequus has filed an Investigational New Drug in the USA for SPI-77, its Stealth liposome formulation of cisplatin, for the treatment of solid tumors. Sequus hopes that SPI-77, like its lead anticancer drug Doxil (liposomal doxorubicin) will offer improved efficacy and lower side effects in a variety of tumor types.
Preclinical studies have revealed that SPI-77 has an extended half-life in the blood stream, at around 29.4 hours, compared to a matter of minutes for conventional cisplatin. In addition, toxicology studies in animals suggest the formulation causes fewer side effects than cisplatin, even at higher doses. In particular, SPI-77 has not been associated with nausea and vomiting, which is a characteristic problem with cisplatin. The conventional drug is also associated with kidney, liver, gastrointestinal and bone marrow toxicity, and these also appear to be reduced or absent with SPI-77.
Analysts from Dillon Read & Co noted that the filing of the IND was ahead of schedule, and that they expect the company "to be aggressive in the development of this product."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze