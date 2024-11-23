Sequus Files To Trial SPI-77 For Tumors

Sequus has filed an Investigational New Drug in the USA for SPI-77, its Stealth liposome formulation of cisplatin, for the treatment of solid tumors. Sequus hopes that SPI-77, like its lead anticancer drug Doxil (liposomal doxorubicin) will offer improved efficacy and lower side effects in a variety of tumor types.

Preclinical studies have revealed that SPI-77 has an extended half-life in the blood stream, at around 29.4 hours, compared to a matter of minutes for conventional cisplatin. In addition, toxicology studies in animals suggest the formulation causes fewer side effects than cisplatin, even at higher doses. In particular, SPI-77 has not been associated with nausea and vomiting, which is a characteristic problem with cisplatin. The conventional drug is also associated with kidney, liver, gastrointestinal and bone marrow toxicity, and these also appear to be reduced or absent with SPI-77.

Analysts from Dillon Read & Co noted that the filing of the IND was ahead of schedule, and that they expect the company "to be aggressive in the development of this product."