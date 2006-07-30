Serono initiates EU-wide Raptiva psoriasis trial

Geneva, Switzerland-based biotechnology firm Serono has initiated the CLEAREST clinical evlauation program, the first large-scale pharmaco-epidemiological study in psoriasis in Europe. The primary objective of this prospective, seven-year cohort study is to gather additional long-term safety data on Raptiva (efalizumab) to further support its already-established favorable benefit-risk ratio.

The study, which will include 7,000 adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, will not only examine Raptiva, but also help to gather scientific data on the long-term safety profile of other agents used to treat psoriasis. With findings from 18,000 patient years, the study will create the largest ever clinical database of the condition.