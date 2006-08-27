Serono reports positive data for r-hGH in HARS

Swiss biotechnology firm Serono presented positive results from a pivotal Phase III trial of its recombinant human growth hormone (r-hGH) for the treatment of HIV-associated adipose redistribution syndrome (HARS) at the 16th International AIDS Conference, held in Toronto, Canada.
326 patients were randomized into the trial to determine if daily administration of r-hGH was a good treatment for HARS, which is abnormal fat accumulation and distribution associated with HARS, an increasingly prevalent phenomemon as life expectancy increases for patients with the virus.
At the end of the induction phase, the mean change (+/- SD) in visceral adipose tissue (VAT) area was -32.6 +/- 37.9cm2 on r-hGH and +0.5 +/- 34.5cm2 on placebo (p<0.001). Compared to placebo, patients on r-hGH induction therapy had decreased trunk fat, limb fat and non-high density lipoprotein cholesterol (p<0.023).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze