Serono to evaluate Syntronix' SynFusion

Swiss biotechnology firm Serono and US drugmaker Syntonix Pharmaceuticals say they have entered into an agreement under which they will evaluate the latter's FSH:Fc SynFusion products, for their potential in the treatment of infertility. The firms added that the SynFusion and Transceptor technologies may enable the development of a long-acting infertility treatment that can be inhaled and dosed less frequently than therapies that require daily injection.
Under the terms of the deal, Serono has acquired an exclusive option to license the worldwide rights to develop and commercialize drugs based on FSH:fc SynFusion products. If Serono, which will pay a collaboration and option fee, decides to exercise its licensing opportunity it will be required to make additional payments of up to $54.0 million. In addition, Syntonix will be entitled to royalties based on the sale of commercialized products.
John Ripple, Syntonix' chief executive, commenting on the deal, said: "Serono's leading position in the fertility market combined with its global leadership in biotechnology make them an ideal partner."
