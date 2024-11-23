Serostim Launched For Cachexia In USA

Serono Laboratories has launched Serostim (somatropin [rDNA origin] for injection), for the treatment of AIDS wasting or cachexia, in the USA.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Serostim, which must be used concomitantly with antiviral therapy, in August this year, designating it an orphan indication.

Under the Serostim Treatment Continuation Program, which was established by the company earlier this year, the drug will cost $36,000 per year. Patients qualify for this program if continued Serostim treatment is deemed necessary. The program will be managed by the National Organization for Rare Diseases.